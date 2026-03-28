Man found dead after early-morning drowning near Oceanside Pier

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — A man is dead following a drowning incident near the Oceanside Pier early Saturday morning, authorities said.

According to the Oceanside Fire Department, lifeguards and officers with the Oceanside Police Department searched for a missing adult male after a witness reported seeing the individual in the ocean shortly after 4 a.m.

Lifeguards and officers coordinated search efforts using pier vantage points, surveillance cameras, and watercrafts. At 5:30 a.m., authorities suspended the search after failing to locate him.

Hours later, around 10:50 a.m., lifeguards found a body near Lifeguard Tower 12 that matched the missing man’s description, authorities said.

First responders removed him from the water and initiated CPR until an ambulance arrived to transport him to Tri-City Medical Center for continued care.

Despite resuscitation efforts, the man was pronounced dead. His identity is unknown at this time.

The Oceanside Fire Department's Lifeguard Division is reminding the public to exercise caution when entering the ocean, especially during early morning hours and without lifeguard supervision. Swimmers are advised to swim near open lifeguard towers and avoid entering the water alone.