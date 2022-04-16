Man dies after getting pinned inside Escondido car wash

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — A man died after becoming trapped between his car and machinery inside a car wash in Escondido Friday evening.

According to the Escondido Police Department, officers were called to the 2100 block of East Village Parkway late in the evening Friday after receiving a report of an unresponsive man inside a self-service car wash.

When officers arrived, they found a 56-year-old man trapped between a 2014 Scion and part of the car wash machinery.

“The preliminary investigation indicated that the man drove into the car wash and for an unknown reason, tried to exit his vehicle,” the department said.

According to police, the vehicle then rolled forward, pinning the man between the car and the machinery.

“It does not appear the car wash had been activated at the time of the collision,” police added.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Officer McCollough at 760-839-4930.