Man dies after being pulled from water at Oceanside beach

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — A man is dead after authorities found him in the water off the Oceanside Harbor beach early Wednesday morning.

According to the Oceanside Police Department's Harbor Unity, officers were called around 6:30 a.m. about a body being spotted in the water along the shoreline.

Police say an officer pulled the man out of the water and performed life-saving measures. However, the man was pronounced dead at around 7:00 a.m.

The victim's name has not been released to the public. His death is under investigation by OPD.

City News Service contributed to this story.