Man dies after being electrocuted hanging Christmas lights in Escondido

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — An Escondido man died after being electrocuted while hanging Christmas lights, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner.

Authorities the incident happened just before 11 a.m. Thursday. The Medical Examiner said the 24-year-old was hanging lights on the roof while near a high voltage powerline.

“The decedent threw the lights over the powerline resulting in electrocution,” authorities said.

The man was taken to the hospital, and despite “aggressive resuscitative efforts,” the man was pronounced dead at the hospital.