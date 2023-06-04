Watch Now
Man arrested, suspect of DUI in deadly Oceanside crash

Posted at 12:45 PM, Jun 04, 2023
OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and driving under the influence Sunday morning after crashing into a tree in Oceanside, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

At 1:54 a.m., officers responded to the crash west of State Route 76 and Airport Road, OPD said. A 2003 Nissan Maxima driven by Guillermo Sanchez Pacheco of Oceanside was driving eastbound on SR-76, lost control, and crashed into a tree on the south shoulder of the roadway.

Sanchez Pacheco and an unidentified front-seat passenger suffered minor injuries, police said. The rear passenger, a man in his 30s, was killed in the crash. His name is being withheld until after his family is notified.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and it’s suspected that alcohol and speed were a factor in the crash. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the department’s major accident investigation team Traffic Collision Investigator Kevin Lissner, at 760- 435-4651.

