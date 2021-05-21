Man arrested in attempted kidnapping at Vista park

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- Detectives have arrested a man suspected of an attempted kidnapping at a North County park after a woman was attacked while walking her dogs.

Detectives with the Vista Sheriff's Station arrested 22-year-old Luis Enrique Ambriz Jimenez on Thursday. Jimenez was booked at Vista Detention Facility on charges of kidnapping with the intent to commit robbery, false imprisonment, and attempted robbery.

On Wednesday morning, deputies were called by a woman who said she was attacked while walking on a trail at Buena Vista Park off of South Melrose Drive.

Jimenez ran off and was last seen heading north on a trail. The woman suffered light scratches on her legs from falling.

The woman's detailed description of the man helped detectives develop leads in the case, authorities said. Once the suspect was identified, the victim picked him out in a lineup leading to his arrest.

Detectives served a search warrant at his home, and the authorities found items related to the incident.

The Sheriff's Department would like to remind the public to remain alert at all times when out for a walk.