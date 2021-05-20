Man attacks woman walking her dogs at Vista park

VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - A man jumped a woman Wednesday as she was walking her dogs in the North County and made a failed attempt to drag her into a patch of shrubbery before fleeing, authorities said.

The Vista Sheriff's Station and Crime stoppers need the public's help in identifying the suspect. The assault at Buena Vista Park on South Melrose Drive in Vista occurred shortly before noon, according to sheriff's officials.

After the suspect grabbed the victim, they both fell to the ground, Detective Lucia Rodriguez said. Following a brief struggle, the man fled.

"The victim had light scratches to her legs from the fall," Rodriguez said.

Deputies searched the area by ground and aboard a patrol helicopter but did not find the attacker.

The victim described the man as a roughly 5-foot-5-inch Latino who appeared to be in his 20s, with a medium build and brown hair. He was wearing navy-blue shorts, a maroon hooded sweatshirt with a white Rancho Buena Vista High School logo on the front and Nike-brand running shoes.

The Sheriff's Department would like to remind the public to remain alert at all times when out for a walk:

Always pay attention to your surroundings

Walk with a friend or family member

For your safety, avoid outdoor activities at night

If you have any information on this incident, call the San Diego County Sheriff's Department non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.

City News Service contributed to this report.