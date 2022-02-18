Man arrested for threatening Coaster train passengers with airsoft gun, SDSO says

(KGTV) — A man was arrested Friday after reportedly threatening passengers aboard a Coaster train with an airsoft gun.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, the incident happened at noon when a man on the Coaster train became disruptive and began yelling profanities at passengers and their children.

According to the department, staff aboard the train tried to calm the man down, but when they approached, the man placed his hand “on the grip of a handgun concealed in his waistband.”

“Train staff retreated immediately and began evacuating the train at the Solana Beach Station,” authorities added. After detaining the man, identified as Qaahir Baylor, 27, deputies discovered that what was originally thought to be a handgun was in fact an airsoft replica.

Baylor was arrested on criminal threat charges.

