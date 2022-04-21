Man arrested after reportedly kidnapping woman in Oceanside, SDSO says

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — A man was arrested Tuesday after reportedly kidnapping a woman in Oceanside Monday afternoon.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, the incident began on Monday around 11 p.m. when an acquaintance took a woman against her will from the 3800 block of Vista Way in Oceanside and drove around North County.

The department said the man took the woman’s cell phone, refused to let her out of the car, and threatened to kill her.

“The following day around 6:30 p.m., the woman was able to find a second phone and call a friend who alerted the Sheriff's Department,” authorities said.

The woman was able to get into her friend’s car, but the suspect, later identified as Jonathan Sass, 29, blocked them in a cul-de-sac on the 1000 block of Hidden Vale Drive in Vista.

When Sass noticed one of the department’s helicopters overhead, he left the area.

“Deputies with the Vista Sheriff's Station caught up with Sass on SR-78 in San Marcos and took him into custody without incident,” the department said.

Sass was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on charges including kidnapping, making criminal threats, robbery, possessing drugs for sale and violating the conditions of his probation.

