Man accidentally shots self while playing with gun along San Diego interstate

(KGTV) — A man is facing several charges after accidentally shooting himself while walking along the freeway, then lying to authorities about what happened, California Highway Patrol said.

According to CHP, officers from the Oceanside area responded to northbound Interstate 5 near Christianitos Road around 4:18 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found Evan Gallo, 22, laying in the middle of the road.

“Gallo told investigators he had been walking near the freeway when he was attacked and shot by two men who subsequently fled in a vehicle,” CHP said. “CHP Investigators noted several inconsistencies in Gallo’s story.”

Gallo later admitted that he shot himself while “playing with his own firearm” before seeking the help of a passing motorist.

Officers later found the gun is nearby bushes. According to CHP, Gallo is facing several charges, including filing a false police report.

Anyone with information is asked to call CHP at 760-643-3400.

