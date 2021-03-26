Man, 54, killed in crash near Camp Pendleton

CAMP PENDLETON (CNS) - A 54-year-old driver was killed Thursday in a solo crash on Interstate 5 in the far northern reaches of San Diego County.

The man lost control of his 2018 Ford F-150 for unknown reasons at about noon while heading north near Las Pulgas Road in the Camp Pendleton area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The pickup truck veered to the left, leaving the roadway and hitting a metal guardrail in the center of the freeway, the CHP reported. The vehicle then swerved to the right and overturned.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected onto the roadway and died at the scene. His name was withheld pending family notification.