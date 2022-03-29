Man, 19, identified in deadly North County DUI crash

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego County Medical Examiner has identified the 19-year-old killed following a crash in North County last week.

According to the report, Ezekiel Beas died March 23 following a crash on I-5 south of La Costa Avenue around 2:40 a.m.

20-year-old Isidrone Martinez was charged with felony DUI following the crash.

According to CHP Martinez was driving a grey Honda Civic with two 20-year-old Oceanside men, a 20-year-old Oceanside woman, and a 22-year-old Valley Center woman.

CHP said Martinez veered to the right through a construction zone before colliding with a grey Toyota Prius, driving up an embankment, and rolling over an unknown number of times, ejecting one of the men inside the car.

Beas was pronounced dead at the scene while the other passengers inside the Civic were taken to the hospital with major injuries.

