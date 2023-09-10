Magnitude 3.0 earthquake hits near Lake Henshaw

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A magnitude 3.0 earthquake shook San Diego's North County around 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake was centered near Lake Henshaw by Palomar Mountain.

Some people told ABC 10News they felt it in North County.

As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, there are no reports of any injuries or damage from the earthquake.