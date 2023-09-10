Watch Now
Magnitude 3.0 earthquake hits near Lake Henshaw

A map from the United States Geological Survey website showing the earthquake's epicenter
Posted at 10:41 AM, Sep 10, 2023
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A magnitude 3.0 earthquake shook San Diego's North County around 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake was centered near Lake Henshaw by Palomar Mountain.

Some people told ABC 10News they felt it in North County.

As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, there are no reports of any injuries or damage from the earthquake.

