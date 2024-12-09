Local teen makes sky-high accomplishments

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — One 17-year-old is defying the odds by getting his pilot's license before his high school diploma.

Headset on, operating the plane with the sun streaming through the windows. Reese Tarman isn't your typical teen. He's flying above and beyond expectations, and Reese said when he flies a plane, he feels several things:

"Definitely a feeling of responsibility and holding yourself accountable," said Reese. "It's a lot of work to fly, and you have to go through your checklists."

Reese was first introduced to planes at five, seeing one up close with his twin brother, Luke.

Reese got his FAA pilot's license in November and has been flying for the past 16 months now.

Reese accomplished milestones that students his age only dream of. He first got his driver's license. Then, after about a year, he got his pilot's license.

Sunday, Carlsbad Mayor Keith Blackburn gave Reese the mayor's commendation award, recognizing Reese for his accomplishments.

"Reese, at 17 years old, ... he's putting himself through the citizen's academy, learning about the city, and putting himself through flight school," said Blackburn.

Reese has a vision for how his flying career will take off.

"From my instrument rating all the way to commercial and multi-engine and everything in-between, and I want to fly for an airline probably five or six years from now," said Reese.

As for advice for his peers, he urges them to chase their dreams.

"Work hard, dedicate yourself, and make an effort for what you want," said Reese.

As for Reese's favorite thing about flying? He said it's the confidence he's gained from knowing he could fly a plane. He also said he appreciates the aviation community, especially his instructors at Pinnacle Aviation Academy in Carlsbad.