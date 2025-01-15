Local Escondido woman looking for help to fund possible heart transplant

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) - One local woman is reaching out to the community to help fund the possibility of a heart transplant.

It's obvious that Kara Torrez loves to play basketball with her family. What's less obvious is her internal battle against heart failure.

Torrez has been battling the condition for four and a half years, and she was diagnosed with advanced end-stage heart failure in September 2024. She's on the heart transplant list and right now, she's asking for help from the community.

Her family is looking to raise more than $150,000 for medical and travel expenses.

"I feel like so many things are being taken away but I'm also receiving a great gift," said Torrez. "It's a lot of relying on others to take care of your children during that time... it's hard."

The GoFundMe page for her transplant has raised more than $15,000 so far. If you'd like to contribute to the cause, follow this link.