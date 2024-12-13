Local boy gets his own Christmas miracle with the help of a Facebook post

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) - With the help of his family and a post on Facebook, a local boy is getting his own Christmas miracle.

Cars, Spiderman, and more cars...basically, everything a five-year-old boy would want on Christmas.

But this year's holiday is a bit different for Ezekiel Sanchez. In April, Ezekiel's dad was deported to Mexico. For the first time, the whole family won't be together.

"It's going to be a little bit harder this year especially since we're not going to be with each other," said Natalia, Ezekiel's older sister. "Regardless, we're going to make things work and go visit him."

Natalia wanted to make things up to her brother. She made a Facebook post on the Escondido Friends Facebook group, asking to help collect toys for her brother.

Natalia said she was overwhelmed by the response.

"A positive response," said Natalia. "I was not expecting it to get that much attention. I was thinking maybe it's going to be a few little gifts. No, but it got a lot of love. Honestly, I was so amazed. I was like, oh my gosh, I didn't think that my community had this much love."

Someone gave Ezekiel a toy bed, too, that him and his sister are putting together. Not only that, he got exactly what he had asked for.

"Pew pew," said Ezekiel, acting out his gift.

"Nerf guns?" asked Natalia. "Yeah, I had asked for those on the post, and we did get a few."

But what Ezekiel really wants is to be reunited with his dad.

"Fill this up and break it, what are you going to spend it on?" asked Natalia, referencing one of Ezekiel's piggy banks.

"I want to spend it on my dad cause I want to get him back," said Ezekiel.

Because to Ezekiel, his family is what this Christmas season is all about.

After Ezekiel's dad was deported, the family couldn't afford rent and was evicted. They were living in a shelter to get by, but moved into affordable housing a few days ago.