Lindsey Peña speaks to Mudd House owner about flood recovery

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) — ABC 10News returned to Leucadia on Thursday to check in on a pottery studio that endured damage during the recent storms.

It's been nearly a month since they were forced to close because of the damage. Mudd House owner Emma Storm Sabo says they're slowly but surely on the road to recovery.

10News reached out to the city of Encinitas for updates on improving the drainage infrastructure in the area to prevent future flooding.

The city says there are two projects: One of them is the Leucadia Streetscape Project Segment C West, which runs between Jupiter Street and La Costa Avenue. The other project is the North Coast Highway 101 Drainage Project.

Construction on both is expected to being at the end of February.

Watch the video at the top of this page to see the interview with Storm Sabo.