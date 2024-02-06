Encinitas small business closes for weeks due to rain, flooding

ENCINITAS (KGTV) — The Mudd House on Europa Street in Encinitas was planned to reopen today, but the opening date is now Feb. 12. The owner, Emma Storm Sabo, says the store's closure was extended due to the rain.

“We decided it was best for everybody’s safety to just close and take a bit more time to regroup,” Storm Sabo said.

Storm Sabo put up a fortress around her store in preparation for this week’s storm.

“As long as we have rain in the forecast, the sandbags are going to stay out.”

Storm Sabo says they’re still recovering from the last heavy rain that flooded her shop. She says the water ruined thousands of dollars worth of clay and equipment.

“This is all of the clay we were able to save.”

Storm Sabo said her landlord will help waterproof the outside of the 100-year-old building, but the store’s closure and broken materials will cost her almost $20,000 out of pocket.

“Fortunately, since the holidays were just here, we’re in an okay place financially where we can be not in a deficit. I don’t know how long that'll hold us over.”

Storm Sabo plans to host workshops outside their store until construction is complete. She says this will happen again unless the city improves drainage on her street.

“It would protect these residents and businesses and make us feel a lot safer in Encinitas.”

ABC 10News reached out to the City of Encinitas this afternoon to ask about solutions to this flooding, and they did not respond.