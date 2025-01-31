Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNorth County News

Actions

Legoland park in Carlsbad laying off nearly 100 employees

legoland_california_night.jpg
KGTV
legoland_california_night.jpg
Posted

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — Legoland will lay off 97 employees at its Carlsbad park, according to the Employment Development Department of California.

When a company reduces staffing by a specific threshold, it must notify the state. Then, the EDD posts documents related to the layoffs on the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification page, or WARN, on its website.

Most of the layoffs will be performers, according to Legoland. Theme park officials say Legoland is restructuring its entertainment by using an outside company to staff events, like shows and parades.

In a statement obtained by ABC 10News, the owner of the park says this will allow them to be more flexible.

The Legoland in Florida also announced 234 layoffs.

The layoffs start March 25.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stay Informed

Stay Informed