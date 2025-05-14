Legoland drives tourism boom in Carlsbad, contributing to $1.7B in visitor spending

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — Legoland has helped make Carlsbad the second-highest tourism generator in San Diego County, just behind the city of San Diego.

In 2022, 40% of visitors to Carlsbad went to Legoland, making the theme park a significant driver of the city's tourism industry.

Over the 25 years since Legoland came to North County, it has been instrumental in the city's growth. According to Visit Carlsbad, the city draws around 4 million visitors a year.

Last year, those visitors spent about $1.7 billion at businesses in the city. From that $1.7 billion, more than $34 million came from hotel taxes alone.

This money helps fund city services like public safety, libraries, parks and street maintenance.

While Legoland is a driving force bringing visitors to the city, it's also become the hub of new temporary jobs in Carlsbad every summer.

"They are a great trainer of our next generation of workers, and so they'll let thousands of young people get their first job there, and that's training them for that next step in their professional evolution. So we really love that role that they play here in the community," Bret Schanzenbach, the president and CEO for the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce, said.

Across the board, city data shows Legoland accounts for about 2,800 jobs in the city between the theme park, hotels, and other operations.

The numbers speak for themselves. Schanzenbach says the biggest factor for visitors is the driving distance, and considering the uncertainty in the economy right now, the expectation is that more people will travel closer to home.

He believes this is going to be a great summer for tourism in Carlsbad.

