Legendary Oceanside, El Camino High School Coach Herb Meyer dies at 87

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — Loved ones and community members are mourning the loss of esteemed Coach, Teacher, and Mentor Herbert C. Meyer who died at 87 on Saturday, April 8 while vacationing in Spokane, Washington with his family.

His legendary coaching career extended more than 45 years and resulted in 338 wins and 10 California Interscholastic Federation. He became the first coach in California history to win 300 games and the first to win at least 100 games at two different schools.

Meyer was also honored for his extensive career accomplishments including being inducted into 11 different Halls of Fame.

Herb was born on May 2, 1935, in Seattle, Washington, and moved to Oceanside in the 1940s. Herb graduated from Oceanside-Carlsbad High School in 1953. He attended Oceanside-Carlsbad Junior College and graduated from Pomona College in 1957.

Relatives say once he graduated, Meyer got a teaching and coaching job at Pomona College and returned to Oceanside High School in 1958 where he started a 46-year teaching and coaching career in Oceanside.

Before his final home game in 2003, the El Camino Football Stadium was renamed Herb Meyer Stadium in his honor. As a result, he was able to coach his final game in his stadium.

According to his family, Meyer is survived by his wife of 41 years, Carol, sons David and Joseph and his wife Cathy; his granddaughter Lauren and grandson Scott; his brother Carl, Jr. and his wife Harriet, sister-in-law Sonia Meyer and her children, his niece Michelle Walker and nephew Michael Meyer. Herb was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth.

Meyer was said to be a devout Catholic and a parishioner at Mission San Luis Rey in Oceanside.

A mass is set to be held at Mission San Luis Rey. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the El Camino Parents Assisting Wildcat Sports (PAWS).