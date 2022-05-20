Watch
Knife-wielding standoff at Oceanside storage center ends in arrest

Oceanside police charge transient in April murder
Posted at 12:39 PM, May 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-20 16:33:42-04

OCEANSIDE (KGTV) - A man accused of brandishing a knife at an Oceanside self-storage center and barricading himself in a building Friday morning has been arrested.

According to the Oceanside Police Department, an employee of the business in the 4500 block of Oceanside Boulevard reported the presence of the armed man on the premises at about 8 a.m.

Officers say when they tried to contact the man, he took refuge inside a structure on the grounds and refused to surrender.

Police evacuated part of the complex where the armed man was hunkered down and began trying to persuade him to give himself up peacefully. He was posing no public threats, the spokeswoman said.

OPD says the man refused to comply with officers' demands, so they used less-lethal methods and deployed pepper balls to force him out.

The man is now in police custody where he'll be evaluated. No officers were injured. Oceanside police say they do not expect to have crews on the scene for much longer.

The City News Service contributed to this article.

