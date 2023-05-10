Watch Now
Kitten rescued in Escondido after getting stuck in truck's frame

Posted at 5:03 PM, May 09, 2023
ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego Humane Society members saved an 8-week-old kitten whose jaw was stuck in a hole in the frame of a truck in Escondido Monday night.

According to SDHS, they received a call from a driver who told them they heard meowing at a stop sign near SR-78 and Centre City Parkway. When the driver got home, they followed the sounds and found the black and white kitten in the truck's frame.

The veterinary team and humane officers arrived at the scene shortly after and sedated the kitten before using Q-tips to free her head.

SDHS says once the kitten was freed, she was taken to their Escondido Campus for care, where she got pain medications, fluids, antibiotics, warming, and a good meal.

"We are so pleased this kitten came out safe and sound," the humane society said in a released statement Tuesday.

"Remarkably, she is doing very well! She’s currently serving her legal 3-day stray hold at San Diego Humane Society."

