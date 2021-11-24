Investigation underway after Vista prison inmate falls ill, dies in hospital

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — An investigation is underway after an elderly inmate who suffered a medical emergency in early November at the Vista Detention Facility died in the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, a 63-year-old man was taken to a local hospital for medical reasons.

Unfortunately, the inmate's medical condition deteriorated, and on Tuesday, the inmate was pronounced dead at the hospital.

SDSO says its homicide unit responded and assumed responsibility for the investigation.

The Medical Examiner's Office has not determined an autopsy date. The Homicide Unit is coordinating with the Medical Examiner's Office to attempt to find the inmate's family.