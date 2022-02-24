Watch
Investigation underway after skydiving plane crashes in Oceanside

Posted at 1:53 PM, Feb 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 17:16:17-05

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — An investigation is underway after a skydiving plane crashed near the Bob Maxwell Memorial Airfield in Oceanside Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened around 12:50 p.m., and according to the Federal Aviation Administration, two people were aboard a single-engine Cessna 208B when the aircraft went down east of the airfield.

Skydiving company GoJump Oceanside confirmed with ABC 10News that the plane involved in the crash belongs to them. They did not release any further details regarding the incident.

The Oceanside Police Department says both crash victims have been taken to a local hospital. There is no word on their condition and their names have not been released to the public pending the investigation.

The National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation and provide updates, according to the FAA.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

