Investigation underway after skydiving plane crashes in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — An investigation is underway after a skydiving plane crashed near the Bob Maxwell Memorial Airfield in Oceanside Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened around 12:50 p.m., and according to the Federal Aviation Administration, two people were aboard a single-engine Cessna 208B when the aircraft went down east of the airfield.

Skydiving company GoJump Oceanside confirmed with ABC 10News that the plane involved in the crash belongs to them. They did not release any further details regarding the incident.

The Oceanside Police Department says both crash victims have been taken to a local hospital. There is no word on their condition and their names have not been released to the public pending the investigation.

The National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation and provide updates, according to the FAA.

At approx 12:46 pm a Cessna aircraft lost altitude just short of the Oceanside Municipal Airport at Foussat Rd and 76 HWY. @Oceanside_Fire @OceansidePD on scene. PIO on scene and will provide updates as they become available. Media staging area at Alex Road and Foussat Rd. — Oceanside Police (@OceansidePD) February 24, 2022

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.