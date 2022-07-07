Watch Now
Investigation underway after possible human remains found in Carlsbad

Carlsbad Police Department
Posted at 4:53 PM, Jul 07, 2022
CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — An investigation is underway after a bone was found on the bank of a creek at El Salto Falls in Carlsbad Thursday afternoon.

According to the Carlsbad Police Department, the area where the remains were found is not accessible to the public.

The medical examiner believes the bone might have belonged to a human but more investigation is needed.

Authorities are asking people to stay out of the area and not trespass in the preserve.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

