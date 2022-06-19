Investigation underway after body of man run over on SR-76 in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in the middle of a highway in Oceanside early Saturday morning.

According to the Oceanside Police Department, officers received a call just before 1:30 a.m. about a car crash involving a car and a driver who appeared to have left his car in the westbound lane on SR-76, just west of Douglas Drive.

When police arrived at the scene, they learned the victim pulled over onto the north shoulder of SR-76 for an unknown reason before presumably getting out of his car.

OPD says sometime later, another driver was traveling in the same direction when they saw the victim's body lying in the middle of the road. The incoming driver told officers they tried to dodge the man's body but ended up running him over. The person immediately pulled over and called authorities.

Police say they do not believe speed or alcohol were factors in the crash. The name of the victim has not been released to the public pending family notification.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to call Accident Investigator Clint Bussey at (760) 435-4412.