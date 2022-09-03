Watch Now
Investigation underway after 11-year-old boy struck by car in Vista

San Diego County Sheriff's Department
Posted at 9:55 PM, Sep 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-03 00:55:57-04

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — San Diego County deputies are investigating a car crash in Vista where a child was struck by a car while crossing a street Friday evening.

The crash happened just before 6:00 p.m. at the intersection of N. Santa Fe Avenue and Vista Village Drive.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, authorities arrived at the scene and learned that an 11-year-old boy was trying to cross the street against traffic when he was hit by an oncoming car.

The child was airlifted to Rady's Children's Hospital with serious injuries. However, he is expected to survive them.

SDSO says the driver of the car remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators. Alcohol and/or drug intoxication is not believed to be a factor in the collision.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
