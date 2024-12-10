'I just want justice': Grieving mother calls for transparency in son's jail death

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — A heartbroken mother stood outside the Vista Detention Center Monday morning, demanding transparency regarding the death of her son, Abdul Kamara, who died nine months ago while in custody.

His mother, visibly emotional, expressed the pain of losing her son.

“Abdul is a good kid… look at this handsome man…” she said before breaking down and falling to the ground.

Fredrika traveled all the way from Virginia to join family members and community activists in front of the detention center. She told ABC 10News her family is originally from Sierra Leone, and she brought her son here years ago so he could have a better and "safer," life.

After her son's death, she has feelings of regret.

"I just want justice," she repeatedly told 10News.

According to the San Diego Police Department, Abdul was arrested on suspicion of drug use.

During his transport to the Vista Detention Center, police say that he threw himself against the inside of the patrol car, causing an injury to his face. While in jail, he reportedly went unconscious and stopped breathing.

Activists and family members are calling for more transparency in the case. They say they want to see video footage of the incident, as well as 911 calls and audio recordings.

“I want them to show me the body camera… I want to know what killed my son. He was my first blessing… he should’ve been 30 on Oct. 13,” she stated.

A 2022 audit identified 185 deaths in local jails between 2006 and 2020. Jail deaths peaked in 2022, with 19 in-custody deaths reported.

However, the numbers have decreased since then, with only seven in-custody deaths reported this year, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office website.