I-5 freeway closed due to police activity

DEL MAR, Calif. (CNS) — All northbound lanes of Interstate 5 are closed at the Del Mar Heights Road overpass for a unknown duration due police activity, according to Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol.

Traffic along Interstate 5 has been slow since just after noon Friday. Video from overhead shows roads backed up for miles.

If you need to talk to someone, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or text "HOME" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. 

