I-15 construction project expected to last eight months, Caltrans says

Posted at 3:23 PM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 18:23:34-05

(KGTV) — Caltrans is alerting drivers ahead of a construction project along Interstate 15 in North County.

According to the agency, the left southbound lane and shoulder of I-15 between State Route 78 and Deer Springs Road will be closed for eight months beginning Thursday, February 23.

The closure is part of a larger I-15 replacement project that started in the summer of 2022 and is expected to be completed by early 2025.

“The project will provide a superior, long-lasting roadway that improves driving comfort and reduces future maintenance and construction efforts,” Caltrans said.

The projected cost of the project is $71.7 million.

