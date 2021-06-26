Human remains found following San Marcos fire

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) - The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after human remains were found following a fire in San Marcos early Saturday morning.

Deputies were called to the 2600 block of North Twin Oaks Valley Road around 1:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a fire.

When they arrived, deputies saw a home and several trailers fully engulfed in flames, the department says.

“After the fire was extinguished, human remains were located,” the department added.

Arson detectives are investigating the cause of the fire.

