How Supreme Court ruling on homelessness could impact North County cities

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court ruled on Friday that cities nationwide can enforce bans on homeless encampments in public places. This ruling comes as many North County cities grapple with increasing homelessness and safety concerns.

Ahead of the ruling, Escondido passed an ordinance on Wednesday banning encampments citywide, regardless of shelter bed availability.

“We’re happy to see the Supreme Court making a decision regarding that ... giving back local jurisdictions some authority to be able to ban homeless encampments,” said Escondido Councilman Joe Garcia.

Garcia said the city is taking a “public safety-first approach," and the more aggressive policy stems from an increase in homeless-related crime and resident concerns.

“There were a number of businesses who on a regular basis would call me and say we’re having this problem again,” he said.

Garcia said they are still determining what enforcement will look like.

Point-in-Time count data shows increases in homelessness in Vista, Escondido, and Oceanside this year compared to last.

Vista is currently working on drafting their ordinance to prohibit encampments in certain areas, while Oceanside already has one in place. Both cities will evaluate how the Supreme Court decision will impact enforcement.

Some homeless advocates are calling the Supreme Court ruling inhumane, and said it won’t address the root causes of homelessness.

“This is a dark day in our history ... The coming year is going to be hard,” said Holly Herring, who previously experienced homelessness and now advocates for others.

When asked where she believes North County’s homeless individuals will go if all cities enforce encampment bans, Herring replied, “There isn’t anywhere to go. People will just continue to move around, which doesn’t help solve homelessness. It actually prolongs it.”