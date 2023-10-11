New Oceanside homeless shelter making a difference right away

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – People can end up on the streets for many reasons.

“In a nutshell, I lost a real good job after 11 years; broke my shoulder. Instead of picking myself up, I started to drink, very heavily. And I drank myself to homelessness,” said Steve Milaskey, a former guest at the Oceanside Navigation Center.

Milaskey told ABC 10News he ended up on the street in less than a year.

After working with a mental health provider and the Oceanside Police Department’s Homeless Outreach Team, he found a helping hand from the San Diego Rescue Mission at Oceanside Navigation Center.

“I was the first person in my dorm, in my bed that had ever slept there. And there was only a few of us there and the people were great, and I felt safe,” Milaskey said.

Others have felt safer there as well.

“It’s worked beautifully. We’re getting a chance to help a lot of people, about 45 over the last few weeks. The goal is to get them inside,” said Donnie Dee, President/CEO of the San Diego Rescue Mission.

Once people experiencing homelessness are in the center, they can stay there for 30 days, where Dee said they’ll work with a case manager to figure out their next steps.

For Milaskey, that’s at the Rescue Mission’s rehabilitation program called Mission Academy, which helps people experiencing homelessness like Milaskey focus on wellness, get education and training and get a job and a place to live.

“But this place, it’s so comforting to be here. Food’s great. I have a great roommate. I’m really looking forward to the next steps,” Milaskey said.

Dee said seeing people like Milaskey figure out those next steps from the Oceanside Navigation Center shows the new facility is giving them a chance to help other.

Being that Wednesday is World Homeless Day, Dee said there’s still more work to be done to tackle homelessness.

“We go to do a better job of coordinating services and working together as service providers, as municipalities with service providers, as elected officials with leaders of homeless services,” Dee said.

And what’s next for Milaskey, it’s easy.

“A home and a job. I’d love to work again,” Milaskey said.

Dee told ABC 10News they hope to have a similar navigation center open in National City which should open in early 2024.