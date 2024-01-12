How actors prepared to fly for 'Peter Pan' performances at Ovation Theatre

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) — We all know how Peter Pan flies: A combination of pixie dust, and lovely, wonderful thoughts. Making Peter Pan fly on stage though requires a little more effort.

"It takes more than just faith, trust, and pixie dust," said flying director Shad Ramsey. "However, faith and trust are a huge part in what we do."

Ramsey works for ZFX Flying Effects out of Kentucky, which means he gets to travel all over the country helping actors take flight. For four days, he worked with the Ovation Theatre based in Encinitas to bring that extra magic to their production of "Peter Pan," which opens this weekend at Palomar College.

"It's all about getting various people to work together as a single unit to make that story happen," Ramsey said. "So, Peter flying through the air isn't just Peter Pan moving through the air. It's Peter's lift operator and the travel operator back stage who are actually the character of Peter Pan as well."

Sean Sullivan has been an actor with the Ovation Theatre for years. In this production he not only plays a pirate, but he's also a lift operator for Wendy Darling.

"We are definitely in sync," Sullivan said. "It's a super cool experience to almost be working together as one; we are one actor together."

It's a balance of fun, and magic, but also control and carefulness. The lift operators have to carry the actor's weight, pulling on the harnesses connected to the actors, while the travel operator on stage right controls where the actors glide and land.

Once in the air, the actors have to make each movement seamless.

"You unlock different parts of your body that you wouldn't really use in normal day," said Emina Serdarevic, who plays Peter Pan. "You have to have a strong core, and be able to turn, and be able to control your feet and where you are in the air."

That, according to Ramsey, is easier said than done.

"They have to spend hours and hours in a very uncomfortable harness, being picked up in the back like this with the harness jerking each weird part of the body. And they got to be able to sit up on that, ignore how their body feels and actually continue to tell the story," Ramsey said.

The actors learned that during day one of flying 101, where they got to learn everything about flying on stage, and what being tethered on a harness feels like. There's typically some soreness that comes during and after flying, but for Serdarevic, it's all worth it.

"I love being up there. I could be there all day," Serdarevic said. "This has been a dream of mine ever since I was a little kid. I would watch stuff and they would fly, and I would want to be up there."

"To see the looks and the actors faces when they first go up into the air, there's just nothing like it," said Ovation co-founder Pamela Laurent.

Laurent is also the artistic director for Ovation's production of Peter Pan.

"It's absolutely genuine, this idea of 'Ah! I'm actually doing this, I'm flying!' And then you get the music underneath, and it's absolute magic," she says. "I just know it is something they will remember for the rest of their lives."

As a non-profit performing arts company, the Ovation Theatre is dedicated to help actors in North County spread their wings, a fitting metaphor that goes along with this production.

This is Serdarevic's first time in a mainstage production and as a lead character with the company. She graduated from Ovation's Summer Youth Workshop last year, which helps prepare young actors for the stage.

That preparation is evident, as Serdarevic glides above the stage singing "I'm Flying," not letting an uncomfortable harness or a sore core affect her presence.

While flying is a huge part of the magic behind Peter Pan, Laurent says there will be other unforgettable moments and even some audience participation. Performances are at the Howard Brubeck Theatre in San Marcos from Jan. 12 to 14, and Jan. 18 through 21.