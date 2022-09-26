Watch Now
House fire in Carlsbad leaves five displaced

Posted at 6:43 AM, Sep 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-26 09:43:06-04

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — Investigators are looking into what caused a garage fire that forced five people out of their home in Carlsbad early Monday morning.

According to the Carlsbad Police Department, the fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. in the 7600 block of Circulo Sequoia.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene, police officers immediately began evacuating the family and neighbors while firefighters worked to put out the blaze.

No injuries have been reported and authorities say Red Cross has been called to assist the five displaced family members and their pet.

