Hit-and-run driver kills pedestrian in Vista, San Diego County Sheriff's Department says

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is looking for the driver authorities say hit and killed a pedestrian in Vista Friday night.

According to the department, deputies responded to Sycamore Avenue and Green Oak Road just before 9 p.m. after receiving reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

“Despite lifesaving efforts performed by nearby residents and the Vista Fire Department, the male pedestrian succumbed to his injuries,” authorities said. The man’s identity is unknown at this time.

The driver “immediately fled the scene” in a vehicle believed to be similar to a 2000-20004 light brown Chevrolet Tahoe with tinted windows.

“The vehicle likely has at least one damaged/missing window and damage to the front bumper of the vehicle consistent with striking a pedestrian,” the department said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vista Traffic Division at 760-940-4556 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

