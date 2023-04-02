High-speed chase in stolen vehicle ends in crash in Vista

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – An 18-year-old man was arrested after taking deputies on a high-speed chase that ended in a rollover crash in Vista early Sunday morning.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department notified the San Diego County Sheriff's Department to be on the lookout for a stolen white 2023 Kia Forte that they were pursuing on southbound Interstate 15 that had got away.

A short time later, Fallbrook Station deputies monitoring traffic spotted the Kia driving southbound I-15 at Mission Road without their lights on, SDCSD said. The deputies attempted to stop the driver, who failed to stop resulting in a pursuit. The stolen car continued southbound on I-15 at speeds of 110 MPH.

The chase led deputies through Escondido before entering southbound 78. The Kia continued to flee at high speeds and exited on Sycamore Avenue. As the driver continued through Vista, the driver failed to negotiate a traffic circle at the intersection of South Santa Fe Avenue and Pala Vista Driver before hitting the circle structure and flipping over.

Deputies arrived at the scene and detained the driver, identified as Brenden Hawkins, an adult passenger, and two teenage passengers. They were all taken to the hospital for evaluation.

During the chase, a deputy chasing the Kia view was obstructed by the suspect's vehicle kicking up dust and debris, causing them to crash into the traffic circle. The deputy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Hawkins is facing several charges, including possession of a stolen vehicle, felony evading, and two counts of felony child endangerment. The investigation is ongoing.