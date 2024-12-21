Helicopter bursts into flames following emergency landing at Camp Pendleton

(KGTV) — Crews are responding to a helicopter that made an emergency landing before bursting into flames, sending thick, black smoke into the air.

According to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, the crew of four was safe:

At approximately 16:11 this afternoon, a U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion belonging to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing experienced an engine fire in-flight. The aircrew conducted emergency procedures and safely landed the aircraft at a landing zone on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, near interstate 5.



Local and Marine Corps emergency responders attended to the scene to extinguish the fire. The crew of four is reported safe with no injuries.



We ask for the public’s patience and cooperation as we respond to this situation. For now, we urge the community to avoid the area to allow emergency responders to do their work safely. Additional details will be shared as they become available.”

According to the California Highway Patrol, the military helicopter made an emergency landing on Camp Pendleton.

The incident happened around 4 p.m., CHP said.

Smoke could be seen from I-5 north of the Aliso Creek Rest Area. Delays were expected in the area following the incident.

‼️ Traffic Alert ‼️ A military helicopter has made an emergency landing on Camp Pendleton which is visible from I-5 north of the Aliso Creek Rest Area. Please use caution and expect delays in the area. #TrafficAlert #CHP #CommuteTraffic #accident @CHP_HQ pic.twitter.com/749NrxlVbM — CHP Oceanside Area (@CHP_Oceanside) December 21, 2024

Video from Sky10 showed the fire.

