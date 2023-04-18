Watch Now
GRAPHIC: Reward offered after dog abandoned, left for dead at Escondido park

Warning: Images of the abandoned dog are graphic in nature and may be disturbing to some.
Posted at 11:11 AM, Apr 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-18 14:21:05-04

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the person responsible for leaving a malnourished small dog for dead at a park in Escondido in late March.

According to the San Diego Humane Society, the 7-year-old Yorkie mix, who was later named Champ, was found near death in a crate by Mayflower Dog Park on March 28.

Along with being malnourished, officials say the dog also had missing hair and thick, crusty skin. Champ was immediately rushed to the SDHS's Escondido campus for treatment.

Sadly, after a week of care and best efforts, Champ could not be saved and he was ultimately euthanized.

“We’re less than half a mile from the park where this dog, who was already suffering, was placed to endure an extremely cold night without shelter,” said Lt. Regina Price with San Diego Humane Society’s Humane Law Enforcement.

“If anyone knows anything at all, or think they recognize this dog, please reach out to us. We want to find who’s responsible for this.”

Anyone with information on this act of animal cruelty is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
