'Girls only' Oceanside surf competition inspires next generation of female surfers

In Oceanside, the beach is packed with fans and photographers, while some of the world’s top female surfers, along with aspiring young athletes, hit the waves.

The Super Girl Competition is a professional, girls-only event featuring surfing, skateboarding, and snowboarding, as well as lacrosse, gaming, and beach soccer. It aims to inspire young girls by using professional athletes as mentors.

One of those mentors is five-time world champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Jacobellis, who said young girls need competitions like Super Girl.

“It really helps girls of all ages experience what women can do, and how there are no limitations anymore,” Jacobellis said. “If these girls are seeing Air Force pilots and CEOs, the world is their oyster.”

One young surfer, Daya McCarty, said having professional surfers to look up to makes the event even more exciting.

“It’s amazing,” McCarty said. “I just want to reach their level when I’m older. It’s cool because when I’m going against them, I literally have nothing to lose, so I’m just super happy.”

The event runs from Friday through the weekend and includes competitions in volleyball, longboarding e-sports, and, of course, surfing. Concerts are also scheduled, and all activities, including the music festival, are free to attend.