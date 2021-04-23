Full weekend rail closure due to Del Mar bluff repairs

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - All rail services from Solana Beach to San Diego will shut down just after midnight through early Monday morning to accommodate Del Mar Bluff stabilization emergency repairs, according to the San Diego Association of Governments.

The regional rail closure impacts the North County Transit District, Amtrak and freight carrier BNSF and will be in effect from just after midnight Saturday through Monday at 4 a.m.

In addition to the extended rail closure this weekend, there will be one more partial rail closure between the Solana Beach Station and Santa Fe Depot in downtown San Diego to accommodate additional emergency bluff repairs from Saturday, May 1, at midnight through Monday, May 3, at 4 a.m.

In Del Mar, crews will continue tieback anchor installation along previously placed support columns into the bluffs south of Fourth Street as part of emergency repairs following a bluff collapse in late February. Tieback anchors are steel wires that will help reinforce the bluffs and protect the tracks. The work includes welding, testing anchors and pouring concrete. Emergency stabilization repairs are expected to be complete by summer 2021.

Visitors were urged not to sit, stand or walk within 50 feet of the Del Mar Bluffs or the beach below.

Regular rail service is scheduled to resume in time for the Monday morning commute.