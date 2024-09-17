Frontwave Arena hosts first event with 'Gold Over America Tour', gymnast Simone Biles

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV)— Oceanside's brand-new Frontwave Arena opened its doors to the public Monday evening.

The arena's opening made a roaring entrance with the one and only Simone Biles.

The inaugural event marks a new era of entertainment in San Diego's North County.

The arena is also home to the San Diego Sockers and the San Diego Clippers, the Los Angeles Clippers’ G-league team.

The arena has a capacity for 7,500 people and can host concerts, comedy shows, and other community events. Its CEO, Josh Elias, calls the venue a gateway to San Diego from Los Angeles and says it will also be home to hundreds of young soccer players in the community.

"Our plan is to program our plaza and our arena on these massive soccer events that they have 30 weekends of the year, so our outdoor plaza it’s welcome to the community; it’s for the community," says Elias.

The Gold Over America tour is back in Oceanside on Tuesday.

Several concerts and sporting events are scheduled at the Frontwave Arena throughout the end of the year.

