Four juveniles arrested in Escondido shooting death

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - Four juveniles were arrested on suspicion of murder in the gang-related shooting death of a 16-year-old boy in a flood control channel, the Escondido Police Department said Saturday.

Police received reports of gunshots heard in the Hickory Street flood control channel at 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 11, police said. The gunshot victim was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead at 6:45 p.m.

On Thursday, police arrested a 17-year-old male, two 15-year-old males and a 15-year-old female, all Escondido residents.

Police said the shooting was gang-related but the victim had no affiliation with any gangs.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call EPD Detective Michelle Mayfield at 760-830-4926.

