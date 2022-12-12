Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNorth County News

Actions

Man killed in shooting, Escondido police say

Escondido police
Copyright 2013 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Escondido Police Department
Escondido police
Posted at 10:07 PM, Dec 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-12 01:11:01-05

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — The Escondido Police Department says a man in his 20s died in a shooting Sunday evening.

Officers responded to a call around 5:45 p.m. after someone reported gunshots at a bike path near the intersection of North Hickory Street and East Washington Avenue.

Police found the victim in a flood control channel, and first responders took him to the hospital, EPD's watch commander told 10News.

The man later died at the hospital. Police did not identify him as of Sunday night.

EPD does not have information about the suspect at this point in the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate Today

Donate Today!