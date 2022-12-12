Man killed in shooting, Escondido police say

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — The Escondido Police Department says a man in his 20s died in a shooting Sunday evening.

Officers responded to a call around 5:45 p.m. after someone reported gunshots at a bike path near the intersection of North Hickory Street and East Washington Avenue.

Police found the victim in a flood control channel, and first responders took him to the hospital, EPD's watch commander told 10News.

The man later died at the hospital. Police did not identify him as of Sunday night.

EPD does not have information about the suspect at this point in the investigation.

