Former U.S. Postal Service carrier admits to stealing mail from military members

(KGTV) -- A former U.S. Postal Service mail carrier has pleaded guilty after admitting to sealing mail from customers, many of whom were members of the military.

According to the Department of Justice, Breanna Wares admitted to stealing approximately $2,700 worth of gift cards, cash, and jewelry. A plea agreement shows that Wares stole items from roughly 20 customers along her route near Camp Pendleton.

“A customer along Wares’ route reported that she mailed two gift cards to two different people and neither person received them,” the department said.

Following an investigation, officials discovered complaints of other missing mail along Wares’ route. Investigators discovered that wares redeemed more than 30 Target gift cards totaling over $1,400. During a search of Wares’ personal vehicle, agents also found over 40 gift cards worth more than $1,300.

“Agents also found sheets of stamps, jewelry, foreign currency, rifled and unrifled First Class Mail greeting card envelopes. Agents also found a Trader Joe’s gift card in Wares’ wallet.”

Wares later admitted to stealing mail from customers for more than a year.

“Wares has agreed to pay restitution to her victims and a condition of her felony guilty plea is that she is prohibited from working in the mail, package, receipt and/or delivery industry,” the department said.