Firefighters work brush fire in Black Mountain Ranch

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Fire crews made steady progress on a vegetation fire that ignited in the Black Mountain Ranch community Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Just after 3:30 p.m., firefighters responded to reports of a brush fire that broke out close to homes near Tanner Ridge road. Large, white plumes of smoke were visible to residents in the area.

According to WatchDuty, the forward spread of fire has been stopped around 2 acres.

Some resources are being released from the scene. No evacuations were requested.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our team of journalists works to gather more information.