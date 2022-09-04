Watch Now
Firefighters respond to 30-acre brush fire in North County

According to the CHP website, at least 14 residents evacuated from the immediate area near the fire.
Sandia Creek fire 9/4/22
SDGE
A view of the Sandia Creek fire from an SDGE camera around 1:45 p.m. Sunday, shortly after the fire started.
Sandia Creek fire 9/4/22
Posted at 2:50 PM, Sep 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-04 19:23:15-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego firefighters responded to a 30-acre brush fire in North County Sunday afternoon.

Cal Fire said the fire burning in the 39000 block of Sandia Creek Drive, just north of De Luz Road, started at 1:36 p.m. Cal Fire Public Information Officer Thomas Shoots told ABC 10News at 4 p.m. that the fire was holding at 30 acres as ground crews continued to battle it.

Although there was no immediate threat to nearby structures, the area near the intersection of Sandia Creek Drive and Rock Mountain Road was closed, Shoots said. An evacuation order was pushed out for the immediate area.

Both Cal Fire San Diego and the North County Fire Protection District responded to the fire. Shoots says four air tankers, multiple helicopters, five crews and between 10 to 15 fire engines were dispatched to the scene on Sandia Creek Drive.

"Ground crews are making progress on the flanks of the fire," NCFPD said on Twitter.

According to the California Highway Patrol traffic incident page, about 14 residents evacuated from the area of the fire. Troopers said they don't foresee more evacuations. At 3:37 p.m., CHP's website was updated to say it expects the Sandia Creek and Rock Mountain intersection near the fire to be closed for three to five hours.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as we monitor the fire.

