Firefighters quickly stop spread of small brush fire in Fallbrook

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Cal Fire crews in the Fallbrook area quickly stopped the spread of a brush fire that started from a small building Friday morning.

According to Cal Fire, firefighters first received a call about the fire at 9:55 a.m. at the intersection of Overland Trail and South Mission Road.

At one point, the fire had a moderate rate of spread and burned five acres of vegetation before firefighters stopped it from spreading further.

The outbuilding the fire started in was destroyed, per Cal Fire on X. They posted at 10:30 a.m. to say the fire was stopped in its tracks.

#MissionFire [update] The fire is reported as one outbuilding destroyed. A total of 5 acres of vegetation has burned with the forward rate of spread stopped. — CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) January 10, 2025

Sky10 flew above the fire for an aerial view of the blaze.

It's unclear at this point what the cause of the fire was.