Firefighter injured as crews work to put out house fire in Rancho Bernardo

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Fire Rescue Department responded to a house fire in a Rancho Bernardo neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

According to SDFD, firefighters responded to the 11600 block of Via Firul after receiving calls about the fire around 2:10 p.m.

As of 3:04 p.m., the fire was still active. SDFD described the home as a single-family residential unit with two stories.

A firefighter was injured while responding to the fire when the roof collapsed. Fire officials on the scene told ABC 10News the firefighter was taken to the UC San Diego Burn Center for treatment of their minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our team of journalists works to gather the latest information.